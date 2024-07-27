Fujifilm introduces new instant camera with larger prints

Tech

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:33 pm

Related News

Fujifilm introduces new instant camera with larger prints

This new Instax Wide 400 camera uses Instax Wide film, which is the largest of the three Instax formats

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fujifilm has launched the Instax Wide 400, replacing the 10-year-old Instax Wide 300.

This new instant camera uses Instax Wide film, which is the largest of the three Instax formats. The other two formats are Mini and Square. All formats have the same height but differ in width. Instax Wide prints measure 99 x 62mm, Square prints are 62 x 62mm, and Mini prints are 46 x 62mm.

According to Tech Radar, the Instax Wide 400 is ideal for capturing larger group photos, making it a popular choice for events like weddings. However, its larger size makes it less convenient for casual use. For those looking for a more portable option, the Instax Mini 12 might be a better choice.

The Instax Wide 400 is available in sage green and costs £129.99.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It offers the largest Instax print size, suitable for landscapes, group shots, and travel selfies. Despite its size, the camera is simple to use with automated features. It has two focus ranges, a self-timer with a countdown light, and a built-in flash. The optical viewfinder is bright, but users should compose their shots with the subject in the bottom left corner to appear correctly in the print.

While it lacks a selfie mirror, holding the camera at arm's length works well for self-portraits. It also connects via Bluetooth to print photos from your phone, though it lacks the instant experience of the camera. Instax prints have a charming vintage look.

Instant Cameras / camera / gadget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos