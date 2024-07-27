Fujifilm introduces new instant camera with larger prints

Photo: Collected

Fujifilm has launched the Instax Wide 400, replacing the 10-year-old Instax Wide 300.

This new instant camera uses Instax Wide film, which is the largest of the three Instax formats. The other two formats are Mini and Square. All formats have the same height but differ in width. Instax Wide prints measure 99 x 62mm, Square prints are 62 x 62mm, and Mini prints are 46 x 62mm.

According to Tech Radar, the Instax Wide 400 is ideal for capturing larger group photos, making it a popular choice for events like weddings. However, its larger size makes it less convenient for casual use. For those looking for a more portable option, the Instax Mini 12 might be a better choice.

The Instax Wide 400 is available in sage green and costs £129.99.

It offers the largest Instax print size, suitable for landscapes, group shots, and travel selfies. Despite its size, the camera is simple to use with automated features. It has two focus ranges, a self-timer with a countdown light, and a built-in flash. The optical viewfinder is bright, but users should compose their shots with the subject in the bottom left corner to appear correctly in the print.

While it lacks a selfie mirror, holding the camera at arm's length works well for self-portraits. It also connects via Bluetooth to print photos from your phone, though it lacks the instant experience of the camera. Instax prints have a charming vintage look.