Oura Ring’s new feature can optimise your diet

Tech

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 08:21 am

Related News

Oura Ring’s new feature can optimise your diet

Users can log their meals by taking a picture, which the app's built-in AI will analyse to estimate calorie count and assess diet balance

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 08:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Wearable devices like smartwatches and smart rings are excellent for tracking steps and heart rate, but they often fall short in helping users monitor their diet. This might soon change with the Oura Ring, based on a recent APK teardown by Android Authority.

The analysis of the beta version of the Oura app (version 5.3.4 beta 2) reveals a new feature that could make meal tracking easier. Users can log their meals by taking a picture, which the app's built-in AI will analyse to estimate calorie count and assess diet balance. There is also an option for manual logging for those who prefer not to use the AI.

The teardown suggests that the app will measure the impact of meals on your circadian rhythm, providing insights into how food affects blood sugar levels, energy, and your internal clock.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This is one of several new features Oura plans to introduce. Recently, Oura Ring received an update, allowing it to more effectively monitor heart health by comparing cardiovascular age to chronological age.

Additionally, the ring will now measure cardio capacity to assess how efficiently your body supplies oxygen to muscles during exercise.

Oura faces competition from the new Samsung Galaxy Ring, which does not require a subscription, and the RingConn Gen 2, which includes sleep apnea monitoring.

The release date for the meal tracking feature is still unknown, but Android Authority suggests it will be soon, as it is already integrated into the app.

Oura Ring / gadget / Healtcare / Diet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos