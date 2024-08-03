Oura Ring’s new feature can optimise your diet

Wearable devices like smartwatches and smart rings are excellent for tracking steps and heart rate, but they often fall short in helping users monitor their diet. This might soon change with the Oura Ring, based on a recent APK teardown by Android Authority.

The analysis of the beta version of the Oura app (version 5.3.4 beta 2) reveals a new feature that could make meal tracking easier. Users can log their meals by taking a picture, which the app's built-in AI will analyse to estimate calorie count and assess diet balance. There is also an option for manual logging for those who prefer not to use the AI.

The teardown suggests that the app will measure the impact of meals on your circadian rhythm, providing insights into how food affects blood sugar levels, energy, and your internal clock.

This is one of several new features Oura plans to introduce. Recently, Oura Ring received an update, allowing it to more effectively monitor heart health by comparing cardiovascular age to chronological age.

Additionally, the ring will now measure cardio capacity to assess how efficiently your body supplies oxygen to muscles during exercise.

Oura faces competition from the new Samsung Galaxy Ring, which does not require a subscription, and the RingConn Gen 2, which includes sleep apnea monitoring.

The release date for the meal tracking feature is still unknown, but Android Authority suggests it will be soon, as it is already integrated into the app.