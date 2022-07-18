Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Just as you thought the era of paper was coming to an end, shops like Khata Khori bring back the charm of stationery in a way you may not have seen before.

Masud Habib, Sayed Mohammad Forhad and Pritom Bhattacharje, along with their friends, started Khata Khori. When the country went into lockdown during the pandemic, the group of friends decided to start Khata Khori as an online page and branched out as they grew.

Khata Khori does not carry your everyday stationery; you will find triangular-shaped notebooks and adorable memo pads that are roughly the size of your thumb. Furthermore, they source all their materials locally from vendors in Chattogram.

They create a variety of products for all your stationery needs, such as sketchbooks, watercolour pads, canvases, customised notebooks and more.

Let us take a glance at some of their most unique products.

Matchbox Memo Pad

The tiny memo pads are roughly the size of matchboxes. With a dimension of 2x3 inches, they have 60 sheets per pad for you to write on.

They are still useful for people who take notes on the go in compact notebooks. On the other hand, they are also decorative pieces to keep on your desk or around your home.

From pop culture icons to classic art, these matchbox memo pads are available in a wide array of designs.

Price: Tk65 each

Sandwich Shape Sketchbook

A blank canvas can get any artist excited, but what if the shape of the canvas was a little different? Khata Khori's triangular Sandwich Shape Sketchbook is unique as it veers from the traditional rectangular pages we are used to.

This sketchbook has 110 GSM cartridge paper, 98 sheets, and a dimension of 7.2x5.4x5.4 inches.

They wanted to make a sketchbook that was not of the traditional shape and after experimenting with many ideas, the triangle was the one that stood out the most.

You can use it to write notes or keep your recipes or test the three-cornered realm in art and doodle away!

Price: Tk300 each

Retro Vintage Letterhead and Envelope Set

Can you recall the last time you opened an envelope and just as the smell of paper from a faraway land hit your nose, you were sent back to a different place? This is the memory the Khata Khori is trying to recreate with this set.

The set comes with five letterheads of 100 GSM, five vintage envelopes of 120 GSM and a five feet jute rope. The letterhead has a dimension of about 5.9x7.9 inches and the envelope has a dimension of 6x3.5 inches.

This is a perfect gift for birthdays and weddings and is also a fun way to send a letter to your friends and loved ones.

Price: Tk110 per set

Where to find: You can visit their shop online at https://www.facebook.com/KhataKhori or Daraz. You can find their outlet in Chattogram or find their products at Baatighor (Sylhet and Dhaka) and Pebbles (Dhaka and Chattogram).