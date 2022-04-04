Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

Made with Love, an online shop, brings out the art in productivity for you with their stationery items. They offer bullet-journaling essentials, files for organising your documents and much more to help you stay productive and in control of your workload.

All their artworks are original and the products are made locally, with a lot of thought put into the details of each product. If you are beginning your path of planning out your dream, here are a few of their products to help get you started.

Deen Journal

Price: Tk180

A unique and useful product of the shop is their Deen Journal. It is complete with space for your duas and gratitude, daily prayer trackers and time-allotted to-do lists to make sure you have time for prayer amongst long days.

These light, travel-friendly notebooks contain 36 pages, so you can easily carry them wherever you go.

Photo: Collected

To help you make the most of it during the upcoming Ramadan, the shop is offering a Ramadan Pack that will cost Tk380. It consists of a Deen Journal, Dua Cards and two sheets of Islamic stickers. It will ease your journey through this blessed month.

Journal kits

Price: Tk550-590

The online shop offers a variety of journal kits, often containing journals or undated planners, sticker sheets for planning and notepads.

You can choose packages depending on your need. Packages that come with segmented journals are great for people who love bullet journaling or mapping out their own productivity plan. On the other hand, if you want everything set for you, the undated planners are a great option. They help you track your tasks, have undated calendars and have a space for your thoughts.

Photo: Collected

The stickers included in the package help you create headers in your journal that stand out. The design is done with florals, calligraphy and colours that pop to make sure you never miss your to-do list.

Notepads

Price: Tk150-250

Made with Love offers a variety of notepads, specialised for different types of tasks. When you have too much on your hand to remember, it is easy to forget a thing or two. Their notepads are a great way to tackle your busy schedule.

The best thing about them is that they offer different notepads for different priorities such as to-do lists, recipes, decision-making, meal preparation and more.

Photo: Collected

The shop also brings you productivity planner and study planner notepads especially designed to track daily tasks, study plans, schedules and deadlines, to keep you in motion.

Where to buy

You will find these products here: https://www.facebook.com/MadewithLoveBD