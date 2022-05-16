Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Eshadi Sharif
16 May, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 01:02 pm

If you spill a beverage on your notes, the paper will not crumble and tear. You can easily wipe and dry it off and it will be good as new

There is an aspect to writing, drawing, and reading from paper that has made it irreplaceable. However, with time, the need to find better alternatives has risen. 

On top of that, traditional paper can get annoying when it gets drenched from accidental spills or rips from using too much force with an eraser. With all that in mind, Karst has released Stone Paper Journals with an innovative solution to paper. 

The paper from Karst's Stone Paper Journals is made of stone, claiming to be waterproof and tear-resistant. If you spill a beverage on your notes, the paper will not crumble and tear. You can easily wipe and dry it off and it will be good as new. 

This also means that you can paint and doodle with markers and watercolour to your heart's content, as it will not seep through the pages. 

The paper is also durable and tear-resistant, so it will be able to withstand your spontaneous art projects and bullet journal spreads. 

The A5 size journal has a 60% lower carbon footprint. Each journal is stitch bound and has 50 pages, which have a 120-micron thickness, equal to 144 gsm. 

Price: Tk4,120 for a twin pack

Where to buy: You can purchase a twin pack of the Stone Paper Journal from BaireTheke's page: www.instagram.com/bairetheke

