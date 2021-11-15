Grow your veggies indoor

Brands

Rubaiya Haque
15 November, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 12:30 pm

Related News

Grow your veggies indoor

Rubaiya Haque
15 November, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 12:30 pm
Grow your veggies indoor

AeroGarden Harvest: An indoor garden with LED grow light

Where to find: UBuy, Binge

Price: Tk10,000 

What if we tell you that you can have homegrown herbs and veggies on the countertop of your kitchen, that too without making any mess and with almost zero effort? 

From freshly ripened tomatoes for your salads to herbs like basil and oregano to top off your pizza, the smart indoor garden from AeroGarden Harvest has got your back. 

With the room to fit six different plants in, the garden can be a great starting point for beginners. 

With the package, you will get six pods of gourmet seeds; including Genovese basil, Curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint and a three-ounce bottle of all natural plant nutrients, which will last the whole season of growth. 

The plants can grow up to 12 inches tall.

The control panel will give you reminders to water the plants and add the necessary nutrients. 

The 20-watt LED lights are high-performance and will fasten the photosynthesis process, giving you a harvest five times faster than usual. 

The built-in sensors will turn the lights on and off according to the plants' necessity.  

The black colour and stylish design will add a nice touch to the overall interior of your kitchen. 

The product has a surprisingly good rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon. 

Users called it a fun and easy way to have homemade herbs, vegetables and flowers. For a few, it became their favourite hobby. 

We found the price to be a lot less in Ubuy. 

This indoor garden can be a step towards a healthy living as well as a great gift.

Features / Top News

electronic / Home gardening / gardening

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records