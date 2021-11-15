Grow your veggies indoor

AeroGarden Harvest: An indoor garden with LED grow light

Where to find: UBuy, Binge

Price: Tk10,000

What if we tell you that you can have homegrown herbs and veggies on the countertop of your kitchen, that too without making any mess and with almost zero effort?

From freshly ripened tomatoes for your salads to herbs like basil and oregano to top off your pizza, the smart indoor garden from AeroGarden Harvest has got your back.

With the room to fit six different plants in, the garden can be a great starting point for beginners.

With the package, you will get six pods of gourmet seeds; including Genovese basil, Curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint and a three-ounce bottle of all natural plant nutrients, which will last the whole season of growth.

The plants can grow up to 12 inches tall.

The control panel will give you reminders to water the plants and add the necessary nutrients.

The 20-watt LED lights are high-performance and will fasten the photosynthesis process, giving you a harvest five times faster than usual.

The built-in sensors will turn the lights on and off according to the plants' necessity.

The black colour and stylish design will add a nice touch to the overall interior of your kitchen.

The product has a surprisingly good rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Users called it a fun and easy way to have homemade herbs, vegetables and flowers. For a few, it became their favourite hobby.

We found the price to be a lot less in Ubuy.

This indoor garden can be a step towards a healthy living as well as a great gift.