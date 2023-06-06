Dhaka North City to hire 100 gardeners for maintaining trees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 01:32 pm

Photo: TBS
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will appoint 100 gardeners to take care of the trees in the area, says Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam.

"Planting trees is easy but taking care of trees is difficult. Employment will be created by planting trees," said the mayor at the inauguration ceremony of a plantation programme of planting 2 lakh trees at Mayor Annisul Huq road in Tejgaon on Tuesday.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mayor Atiq said, "I am allocating each gardener the responsibility of one kilometer. They will give me the report of all the trees within that one kilometer."

Dhaka North City Corporation has an area of 196.22 square kilometres.

"We are taking the first steps by the tree plantation programme today under the slogan "Live Green, 12 Months". I invite the city dwellers to plant trees inside their houses and yards," he added.

Recently, the Dhaka North City Corporation blacklisted a contractor company for felling about 30 trees on road dividers near Gabtali's Technical intersection in the capital.

The contractor company, M/s SM Rahman International, was declared ineligible to participate in all types of tender process of the Dhaka North City Corporation for the next one year due to violation of work conditions by felling trees without permission.

Tree Plantation / gardening / environment

Comments

