Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you are like most people, you are probably feeling the pressure to find the perfect gift for your significant other.

Take, for example, Shabab, who wanted to surprise his wife on Valentine's Day. He spent hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift, but nothing seemed to fit the bill. Ultimately, he decided to get creative and put together a personalised surprise box with the things his wife loves.

Pick a gift that reflects your care and effort into selecting something absolutely exclusive and valuable for your companion.

So if you are stuck for ideas, take a look at our Valentine's Day gift guide, which includes everything from sentimental keepsakes to romantic experiences. With these gifts, you are sure to find something that speaks to your partner's heart and makes this Valentine's Day one to remember.

Starry starry night

Photo: Collected

A custom star map with a special picture or a song from Post Frames can make for a personalised and sentimental Valentine's gift. You can choose a memorable date, such as the day you met or your first date, and the map will display the stars as they appeared in the night sky on that date.

Personalise it further by adding a special picture, such as a wedding photo or a picture of the two of you together. To complete the gift, you can add a song that holds significance for the two of you, such as your first dance song or a song that reminds you of each other.

You can include a Spotify code so your loved one can easily listen to the song. To add a heartwarming touch, you can also include a meaningful quote that captures your love for each other.

Where to find: facebook.com/postframes

Price: Tk945 for 12"x16" frame

Go classic

Photo: Collected

A premium handcrafted leather wallet is a perfect Valentine's gift for your man. WildWoven Leather Product's wallets are made from the finest leather, with a unique and stylish design that combines functionality and durability.

Boasting of intricate stitching, attention to detail and a soft feel of leather, the wallets are wonderful keepsakes. Good news is that you can also customise it according to your partner's liking.

Whether for everyday use or for special occasions, your loved one is sure to appreciate the quality and craftsmanship of a beautiful leather wallet. With this one-of-a-kind and classic present, you may express your affection and gratitude.

Where to find: wildwovenleatherproducts.com

Price: Premium edition starts from Tk1,370

Etched in time

Photo: Collected

Gadgets make great Valentine's Day gifts for the tech-savvy person in your life. For instance, Dizo's R Watch can be a practical, stylish, and meaningful gift that shows you care about your loved one's daily life and health.

It offers convenience by allowing the wearer to stay connected and manage daily tasks from their wrist. It allows the user to keep track of their calls and notifications, and even allows remote camera control.

It also comes equipped with health and fitness tracking features, making it a great gift for someone who takes their wellbeing issues seriously. It comes in three colours; Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Grey, allowing you to choose which style is fit for your partner.

Where to find: Gadget & Gear

Price: Tk5,999

The good of small things

Photo: Collected

How about a gift box full of thoughtful and useful items for the ONE on the day enamoured with pleasant memories? It surely will impress your significant other. To fulfil this need, Sugary has all the right answers for you. Their gift box can be customised with your loved one's favourite things in mind.

Inside, you can add a collection of items that your partner will actually love and use, like a high-quality journal for their thoughts and musings, a premium aromatherapy candle to create a relaxing ambience, a gourmet coffee or tea blend, and a personalised keychain to show your love every day.

This gift box can be perfect for anyone who values expediency and thoughtful gestures and is sure to bring a smile to your loved one's face. So, whether you are looking for a romantic surprise or a way to say "I love you" without being too cheesy, the perfect Valentine's gift box is all you need.

Where to find: facebook.com/sugary.gifting

Price: Varies according to customisation, minimum value Tk6,500