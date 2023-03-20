Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

A chandelier is not just a lighting fixture, it's a statement piece that can elevate the aesthetic of any room. Whether you're renovating your home or revamping your business space, finding a unique chandelier that perfectly matches your style and personality is crucial.

With so many options on the market, deciding which chandelier will suit your needs can be overwhelming. However, Shanta Lifestyle is a premier destination for those seeking unique and captivating lighting products.

With a commitment to excellence in design and quality, they offer a diverse collection of lighting fixtures that feature various themes, from modern and industrial to rustic and natural.

Jazz up your space with Botti

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Botti modern chandelier by DelightFULL is a tribute to the iconic American trumpet player Chris Botti and the electrifying atmosphere of jazz music concerts. With its sophisticated and sleek design, this mid-century lighting fixture is sure to elevate any space it's placed in.

Handmade from high-quality brass with a luxurious gold-plated finish, the Botti chandelier showcases the exceptional craftsmanship that DelightFULL is known for. Standing at an impressive 31.5 inches tall, this unique ceiling light features 24 ingeniously placed E14 bulbs that emit a warm and inviting glow.

Its striking design and unique shape make it a perfect choice for hanging in a mid-century modern living room or a sophisticated hotel lobby.

Make a modern statement with Blakey

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Blakey hanging lamp is a true reflection of the era of modern art. This stunning lighting fixture strikes the perfect balance between a strong and commanding presence, and simple, streamlined shapes that seamlessly blend into contemporary spaces.

Measuring a width of 120 cm, a depth of 120 cm, and a height of 100 cm, Blakey is a sleek piece that commands attention to highlight any space.

This hanging lamp is presented in a standard version with a matte black structure, making it a versatile addition to any room. However, for those who seek a touch of added elegance, it's also available with shades and a central sphere highlighted in gold.

Let Galliano Round be the showstopper

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Galliano round chandelier is a stunning mid-century modern light that draws inspiration from the shape of a pipe organ. With its sculptural shapes and perfectly balanced design, this unique lighting fixture is even more striking when illuminated, casting a beautiful light through its organ pipe-shaped shades.

This chandelier can be customised to fit any space and comes in a variety of shapes and dimensions, including round, oval, square, or rectangular. Handmade from steel with a nickel-plated finish by some of the finest artisans in Portugal, the interior of the lampshades is finished in white matte, providing the perfect mix of form and function.

Measuring a width of 80 cm, a depth of 80 cm, and a height of 40 cm, the Galliano round chandelier's mid-century modern appeal is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Get groovy with Peggy

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Peggy modern chandelier is a stunning lighting fixture that channels the groovy vibe of the 60s. Handmade from brass and topped with perforated steel, this unique lamp boasts a nickel-plated and matte white finish that adds a touch of sophistication to its playful design.

The dazzling lampshades, finished in matte black, create a stunning contrast with the matte white top cover that characterises this contemporary chandelier. With a weight of almost 18 pounds, the Peggy chandelier also offers the option of having only four of the eight diffusers lit, providing versatility in its lighting output.

Ideal for use as a modern living room decor or as a dining room chandelier, this stunning piece measures a width of 105 cm, a depth of 105 cm, and a height of 51 cm. Make a statement in your space with the Peggy modern chandelier's perfect blend of retro and contemporary design.

Unleash drama with Abbey

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Abbey pendant light is a majestic lighting fixture that draws inspiration from the enigmatic life of Abbey Lincoln. This luxurious pendant lamp features a striking blend of golden finishes and black matte, creating a memorable piece that will add a touch of elegance and refinement to any space.

Measuring a width of 110cm, depth of 189.5cm, and height of 30cm, the Abbey pendant light is the perfect lighting design choice for a dramatic dining room or any other space in need of a statement piece.

Its unique design and finish will give life and a sense of luxury to your modern home decor while illuminating your space with style and sophistication.

Price: Upon request (Contact: +880-13-1375-5755)

Where to find: shantalifestyle.com