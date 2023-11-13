Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

In the realm of portable audio, LJCM's Speaker Mic Set is not just a gadget but a maestro, orchestrating an auditory symphony that transcends the ordinary. As we embark on an exploration of this auditory marvel, prepare to be immersed in a world where stability, rechargeability, and retro charm converge.

Unveiling this sonic treasure trove is akin to opening a portal of elegance. The retro design, coupled with modern functionality, transforms this set into a portable karaoke machine that stands out in both form and function.

The stability of sound emanating from this set is nothing short of remarkable. Croon to your favourite tunes or engage in an outdoor karaoke session with friends, because the HD stereo quality on this ensures that every note is rendered with crisp clarity. It's a vessel that amplifies your voice and music with a finesse that resonates.

Rechargeability is a pivotal feature that LJCM has meticulously incorporated. The Speaker Mic Set boasts a solid rechargeable battery, providing hours of uninterrupted auditory delight, ensuring that the music never stops, even on the go.

The six sound effects elevate your audio experience. Whether you're in the mood for a reverberating echo, a soulful reverb, or a playful chipmunk pitch, this set has it all. The adjustable volume ensures that you're in control of the auditory ambience - hosting an outdoor gathering or enjoying a solitary serenade under the stars.

The retro design, reminiscent of classic microphones, adds a touch of vintage charm to your karaoke sessions. It's not just about singing; it's about creating a visual spectacle that complements the auditory feast.

Ease of use is another feather in LJCM's cap. The controls are intuitive, ensuring that even those less acquainted with technological intricacies can navigate effortlessly. Pairing devices is a seamless process, allowing you to focus on the music rather than wrestling with complicated setups. For outdoor enthusiasts, the portable nature, combined with the stability of sound even in open spaces, makes it an ideal companion for picnics, beach outings, or impromptu karaoke sessions under the sun.

Maintenance is a breeze, with durable materials and a design that resists the wear and tear of outdoor escapades. The set's sturdiness is a testament to its craftsmanship, ensuring that it withstands the rigours of outdoor adventures without compromising on performance.

LJCM's Speaker Mic Set is more than a gadget; it's an auditory journey that marries retro charm with cutting-edge technology. It's a portable karaoke machine that encapsulates stability, rechargeability, and visual allure in one harmonious ensemble. For those seeking an auditory experience that transcends the ordinary, it's an invitation to immerse yourself in a world where every note, every echo, and every sound effect is a celebration of portable audio excellence.

Price: Tk3,000

Where to buy: Purplehouse BD