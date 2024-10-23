First batch of Integrated Supply Chain Management graduates from Chittagong Independent University

The USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trace Activity, in collaboration with industry stakeholders and academic institutions, developed the ISCM Curriculum. Photo: Courtesy

A graduation ceremony for Chittagong Independent University (CIU) students who completed the Integrated Supply Chain Management (ISCM) course was held on 21 October in Chattogram.

The event was graced by Commodore M Faster Rahman, a member of the Chittagong Port Authority, who attended as the chief guest and addressed the graduates. CIU is the first university to begin the course in February this year.

The USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trace Activity, in collaboration with industry stakeholders and academic institutions, developed the ISCM Curriculum.

This course offers students and professionals in the logistics sector a comprehensive grasp of supply chain dynamics, optimisation techniques, and industry best practices. By applying these Insights, they can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of logistics operations across the country.

Furthermore, the course equips participants with the skills to adapt to shifting market trends and global supply chain challenges, positioning the sector for sustainable growth and long-term success in an increasingly complex and interconnected global economy.

In order to give the students practical exposure to the sector, the course also offered them a study tour to Chittagong Port and an Inland Container Depot to study their operations.

Speaking at the event, Commodore M Fazlar Rahman expressed, "An Integrated Supply Chain Management (ISCM) course is essential for developing skilled manpower in Bangladesh, fostering innovation, and enhancing the supply chain sector to drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness."

With the skills and knowledge gained from this program, these students are now ready to drive innovations in supply chain management, addressing the increasing complexities of modern business logistics.