4th KSRM Awards for Future Architects 2021-2022 begins

The fourth round of KSRM Awards for Future Architects 2021-2022 was announced recently by the Institute of Architects (IAB).

Projects were invited from the architecture departments of the government approved universities.  

The deadline for submission of the projects nominated by the department heads is 25 September, while for the digital copy the deadline is 6 November and for the hardcopy it is 12 November. The result will be announced on 13 November from 2pm till 8pm.

The display of the selected projects will be held from 14 to 17 November while the winners will receive awards on 17 November. 

The award was introduced in 2019 to honour the new architects, studio teachers and educational institutions.

KSRM

