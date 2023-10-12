Stocks post gains for the third straight session

Stocks

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 09:56 pm

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Stocks upheld their positive momentum from the previous two sessions on Thursday as investors continued to chase sector-specific issues for quick gain opportunities.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced by 13 points and closed at 6,269 compared to the previous session. Shariah index DSES and blue-chip DS30 also inched up and settled at 1,358 and 2,142 respectively.

The daily turnover at the DSE slightly fell to Tk418 crore on Thursday.

Out of all the issues traded, 112 advanced, 31 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

In its daily market commentary, EBL Securities stated that the market remained upbeat throughout the session as buyers, looking for quick gain opportunities ahead of the earnings and dividend announcements for the last fiscal, were dominant.

Moreover, some insurance stocks regained momentum owing to the buying appetite of short-term gain-focused investors with positive expectations, reads the commentary.

Union Insurance was the most traded stock on Thursday with its 22.75 lakh shares traded at Tk15.19 crore. The other top-traded shares were Paramount Insurance, National Feed Mill, and National Tea Company.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled in green terrain. The selected indices CSCX and All Share Price Index Caspi advanced by 17.5 and 29.0 points respectively. 

