Stocks down after govt imposes capital gain tax

Representational image. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Stocks plummeted during the first hour of the trading session today (30 June) due to the imposition of tax on capital gains over Tk50 lakh in the listed securities.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by 37 points to settle at 5,317 by 11am, and the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 14 points to 1,908.

The Finance Bill 2024 was passed in parliament yesterday retaining the scope for whitening undisclosed money by paying only a 15% tax for businesses and high-income individuals. 

According to the bill, the government imposed a 15% tax on capital gains exceeding Tk 50 lakh.

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Bangladesh Stock Market

