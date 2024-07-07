DSEX surpasses 5,500 points after nearly two months

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), surged by 43 points in the first hour of the trading session today (7 July), crossing the 5,500 mark in nearly two months.

Till 11am, the DSEX reached 5,541 points, continuing its upward trend for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, among the traded stocks, 301 advanced, 46 declined, and 43 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the time stood at Tk281 crore

Sea Pearl Beach Resort was the top traded stock with a turnover value of Tk9 crore, followed by Sonali Paper and Orion Pharma.

The loss-making firm Khan Brothers PP Woven led the gainers' table with its share price jumping nearly 10%, followed by Zeal Bangla Sugar and ICB Third NRB Mutual Fund.

ICB AMCL Sonali Bank First Mutual Fund was the worst performer of the day.

