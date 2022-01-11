Mamun Agro QIO subscription opens 23 January

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:02 pm

The company will issue one crore general shares, priced at Tk10 each

The subscription of a qualified investor offer (QIO) by Mamun Agro Products will open on 23 January and continue till 27 January. 

The company received approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 28 October 2021 to raise Tk10 crore from the capital market through QIO.

The company will issue one crore general shares, priced at Tk10 each, and thus join the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Incorporated in 2003, Mamun Agro Products' principal activities are manufacturing and marketing of agricultural products.

Only institutional investors can buy the shares of the company.

Mamun Agro will use the money to construct a building and as working capital.

In the July-March period of FY21, the company's net profit was Tk3.92 crore, which was Tk3.85 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

During the period, its earnings per share were Tk0.98 and its net asset value without revaluation stood at Tk15.25.

The company will not be allowed to issue bonus shares for three years after it is listed on the SME platform.

Those who have invested Tk1 crore or more in listed securities at market price will be considered as qualified investors, including resident and non-resident Bangladeshis.

BMSL Investment Ltd and Uttara Finance Capital Management Limited are working as issue managers of the company. 

