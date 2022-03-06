Krishibid Seed QIO subscription opens on 20 March

Stocks

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

Krishibid Seed QIO subscription opens on 20 March

The QIO fund will be used to construct cold storage, a storage building, and seeds R&D section

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 09:02 pm
Krishibid Seed QIO subscription opens on 20 March

The qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription of Krishibid Seed Ltd - a sister concern of the Krishibid Group - will open on 20 March and run till 24 March.

In January, the agro-based firm secured the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's approval to raise Tk11.6 crore through a QIO in the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company will issue 1.16 crore general shares at a face value of Tk10 each. 

Krishibid Seed was incorporated in 2016. It produces and imports different kinds of quality seeds, like vegetables, maize, rice, wheat, oil, pulse, grass, and potato.

The company will use its QIO fund to construct cold storage, a storage building, and a seeds research and development section.

In the July-September period of the ongoing fiscal, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.6, and net asset value per share without revaluation at Tk12.6.

The company will not be allowed to issue bonus shares for the first three years of its listing in the DSE SME platform.

SBL Capital Management Limited is the issue manager of the company.

Krishibid Feed, another sister concern of the Krishibid Group, had earlier got listed on the SME board of the premier bourse by raising Tk22 crore from the stock market.

Top News

Krishibid Seed Limited / QIO subscription

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

9h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

10h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

11h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

11h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

11h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

11h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy