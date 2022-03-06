Krishibid Seed QIO subscription opens on 20 March

The qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription of Krishibid Seed Ltd - a sister concern of the Krishibid Group - will open on 20 March and run till 24 March.

In January, the agro-based firm secured the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's approval to raise Tk11.6 crore through a QIO in the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company will issue 1.16 crore general shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

Krishibid Seed was incorporated in 2016. It produces and imports different kinds of quality seeds, like vegetables, maize, rice, wheat, oil, pulse, grass, and potato.

The company will use its QIO fund to construct cold storage, a storage building, and a seeds research and development section.

In the July-September period of the ongoing fiscal, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.6, and net asset value per share without revaluation at Tk12.6.

The company will not be allowed to issue bonus shares for the first three years of its listing in the DSE SME platform.

SBL Capital Management Limited is the issue manager of the company.

Krishibid Feed, another sister concern of the Krishibid Group, had earlier got listed on the SME board of the premier bourse by raising Tk22 crore from the stock market.