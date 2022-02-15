IDLC Finance’s profit declines in 2021

IDLC Finance Limited, a non-bank financial institution, has posted a 16.8% decline in its profits for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2021.

Its consolidated earnings per share in the second year of the pandemic has declined to Tk5.34, which was Tk6.42 in 2020. Consolidated figures include all the subsidiary companies.

After the company's earnings disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, its stock price dropped 2.2% to Tk57.7 per share at the bourse on Tuesday.

The company will elaborate its annual performance with shareholders and analysts via an online conference on Thursday (17 February).

IDLC Finance has recommended 15% cash and 5% stock dividends for the year 2021.

On 31 December 2021, its net asset value per share stood at Tk42.41.