IDLC Finance declares lower dividend for 2022

Stocks

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 11:51 am

IDLC Finance declares lower dividend for 2022

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 11:51 am
IDLC Finance declares lower dividend for 2022

IDLC Finance has declared a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022, which is lower than that of 2021.

In 2021, the non-bank finance institution paid a 20% dividend, of which 15% was cash and 5% was stock dividends.

IDLC Finance has reported a 9% decline in consolidated net profit compared to the previous year, according to its disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Sunday.

It has reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.61, which was Tk5.09 in the previous year.

Its consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk43.56.

The company's consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) become negative at Tk21.10 for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The annual general meeting (AGM) has been fixed on 25 May through the digital platform, and to identify shareholders of the company, the record date has been fixed on 2 May.

