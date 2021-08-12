Dividend declaration of CAPM Unit Fund ended on 30 June

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
The meeting was arranged by BGIC as the trustee of CAPM Unit Fund

The trustee board of CAPM Unit Fund has approved cash dividend of Tk29.50 per unit of Tk100 each payable to holders of the units on 30 June.

The approval comes from the Trustee meeting of CAPM Unit Fund held at the Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC) board room on Thursday.

The meeting was arranged by BGIC as the trustee of CAPM Unit Fund, said a press release.

The meeting also approved the accounts and audit report of CAPM Unit Fund for the year ended 30 June, showing the total NAV of CAPM Unit Fund that stood at Tk147,339,404.00 on the basis of cost price and Tk154,939,267.00 on the basis of market price at the close of the operations on 30 June.

The NAV per unit at cost price and market price of the fund were Tk134.02 and Tk140.93 respectively against face value Tk100 per unit. The net profit was Tk52,447,425.00 with earning per unit of Tk47.71.

