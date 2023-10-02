Intech Limited declares no dividend for FY22

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 10:39 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Intech Limited, an IT sector company, decided not to pay any dividends to its shareholders for the fiscal year of 2021-22 ended on 30 June.

Despite the no dividend declaration, its share price increased by 1.24% to Tk24.50 in the early session till 10.16am on Monday (2 October) at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The company, in a disclosure on the Dhaka bourse, reported a loss per share of Tk1.15, which was Tk2.75 a year ago.

Its net asset value per share was Tk0.53 at the end of FY2021-22.

Due to substantial irregularities and discrepancies related to the company's assets and financial transactions, the securities regulator enlisted G Kibria & Co., chartered accountants, to undertake a special audit.

Concurrently, the existing statutory auditor, Islam Quazi Shafique & Co., identified that a significant portion of the company's assets, as disclosed by the previous management, were fictitious. These fictitious assets were adjusted against retained earnings.

