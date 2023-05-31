Brac Bank's shareholders approve 15% dividend for 2022

Corporates

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:40 pm

Related News

Brac Bank's shareholders approve 15% dividend for 2022

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:40 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The shareholders of Brac Bank Limited have approved a 15% dividend – 7.50% in cash and 7.50% in stock – for the year 2022.

The approval came at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on a virtual platform on Wednesday (31 May).

A significant number of shareholders participated in the AGM. 

Presided over by Chairperson Meheriar M Hasan, the AGM was also attended by Directors – Asif Saleh, Fahima Choudhury, Farzana Ahmed, Dr Zahid Hussain, Shameran Abed, Dr Mustafa K Mujeri, Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed and Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur. 

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain responded to the shareholders' queries and thanked them for their unwavering trust in the bank.

Company Secretary M Mahbubur Rahman, FCS, moderated the AGM.

The shareholders were informed that the bank registered Net Profit After-Tax (NPAT) of Tk612 crore in 2022 on a consolidated basis, with a growth of 32% from the Tk465 crore reported in 2021.

On a standalone basis, NPAT stood at Tk576 crore, with an increase of 3.90% compared to NPAT of Tk555 crore in 2021. 

At the AGM, the shareholders also approved the enhancement of the company's authorised capital to Tk5,000 crore from Tk2,000 crore. They also endorsed changing the Bank's registered name to "Brac Bank PLC" from the existing 'Brac Bank Limited' in accordance with the Companies Act 1994 (amendment 2020).

In his remarks, Chairperson Meheriar M Hasan highlighted the bank's outstanding financial performance despite the challenges of global political and macroeconomic instability, post-pandemic impact, and bad news in the financial sectors.

He stated that the bank was on its path to recovery thanks to its coworkers' hard work and the continuous trust of the valued customers and shareholders.

The phenomenal growth in customer deposits and loans, and advances was the key highlight of 2022, the release adds.

He thanked the shareholders, regulators, employees and stakeholders for their continuous support during an unprecedented crisis.

He also expressed his strong optimism that the bank would grow exponentially in 2023 and beyond.

BRAC Bank / Dividend declaration / Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

4h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

14h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

6h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

6h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria