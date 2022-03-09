RN Spinning to hold EGM on merger

Economy

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

RN Spinning to hold EGM on merger

The record date of the EGM is 30 March

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:39 pm
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

RN Spinning Mills – a listed firm belonging to FAR Group – will hold an extra general meeting (EGM) on amalgamation with its sister concern.

According to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, the company will organise the meeting on 21 April at Jam Jam Hotel and Resort Hall in Shankarpur, Cumilla.

It has set 30 March for identifying the shareholders of the company for the EGM.

Early in January, the company had disclosed that its board had decided to merge with Samin Food and Beverage Industries and Textile Mills, another non-listed firm of the group.

Samin Food and Beverage Industries and Textile Mills went into operation in fiscal 2018-2019.

Its textile unit has a capacity of producing 79,848 spindles of cotton, viscose, and CVC yarn annually, and the food and beverage business is yet to start, as per the company information.

RN Spinning, a Cumilla-based spinner, could not get back to production after a massive fire incident in 2019.

The fire devastated RN Spinning was producing synthetic, and acrylic yarn.

It raised Tk30 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2010.

Two years later, it raised an additional Tk278 crore by issuing the right shares to enhance its production capacity through the installation of new machinery.

The company was in profit in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 fiscal years. But in the following fiscal year, it incurred a loss of Tk607.11 crore due to the fire incident.

The firm continued to incur losses in the following years. In the last fiscal, its cumulative loss stood at Tk446.68 crore.

RN Spinning Mills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

7h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

8h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

10h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

52m | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

52m | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

57m | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market