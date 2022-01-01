RN Spinning to merge with its sister concern

Economy

Rafiqul Islam
01 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

RN Spinning to merge with its sister concern

The company was in profit in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 fiscal years. In the 2018-19 fiscal, it incurred a Tk607.11 crore loss due to the fire incident

Rafiqul Islam
01 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:18 pm

Listed company RN Spinning Mills, a concern of FAR group, is going to be merged with Samin Food and Beverage Industries and Textile Mills, another non-listed firm of the group, as the Cumilla-based spinner could not get back to production after a massive fire incident in 2019.

"The merger scheme has been planned so that the listed company can begin production and generate profits for shareholders," said A Raquibul Islam, company secretary of RN Spinning.

"The board of directors has decided to relocate the facility to the premises of Samin Mills in Gazipur," he told The Business Standard, adding that RN shareholders would get shares in the new entity.

Samin Food and Beverage Industries and Textile Mills started operation in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. It has no food and beverage business yet. The textile unit of the company currently has a capacity of producing 79,848 spindles of cotton, viscose, and CVC yarn annually.

The fatal fire accident sufferer RN Spinning was producing synthetic, and acrylic yarn. It raised Tk30 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2010.

After two years of being listed, it raised an additional Tk278 crore by issuing the right shares to enhance production capacity through the installation of new machinery.

The company was in profit in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 fiscal years. In the 2018-19 fiscal, it incurred a Tk607.11 crore loss due to the fire incident.

The firm continued to incur losses in the following years. In the last fiscal (FY21), its cumulative loss stood at Tk446.68 crore.

RN Spinning shares shot up to over Tk135 in the first year of its debut, which tumbled to Tk2.2 in late 2019. At the end of 2021, the stock closed at Tk6 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

On top of the huge financial dent, the spinner is also struggling to get its insurance money from Union Insurance.

According to RN's auditor, the factory and its assets were under the coverage of Tk132.46 crore. After the blaze, an inspection was conducted in this regard, but no assessment report was filed.

As a result, the company did not get insurance benefits as yet.

According to the company secretary Raquibul, the planned merger would help RN Spinning to resume operation, bring synergy.

The merger and amalgamation scheme, however, would depend on the approval of the court, shareholders and the securities regulator, he added, saying that it was likely that fewer Samin shares were to be issued against more RN shares.

"The securities regulator BSEC will finally determine the share exchange rate between the listed company and the non-listed one owned by the same entrepreneurs," said Far Group Manager Sudeep Banik.

Top News

RN Spinning Mills / RN Spinning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

11h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

12h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

13h | Panorama
Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Globally new year celebration

Globally new year celebration

17m | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

27m | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

1h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity