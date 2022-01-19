BSEC panel auditor to look into Samin Food’s financials for merger

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
19 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

BSEC panel auditor to look into Samin Food’s financials for merger

Besides, the company has also been asked to submit an audited report along with the draft scheme of its proposed merger with Samin Food

Salah Uddin Mahmud
19 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:11 pm

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has instructed RN Spinning Mills, a concern of FAR Group, to have the financials of Samin Food and Beverage Industries and Textile Mills audited by someone from the BSEC panel of auditors.

Besides, the company has also been asked to submit an audited report along with the draft scheme of its proposed merger with Samin Food.

The BSEC has issued a letter to the company in this regard.

Earlier, RN Spinning Mills, a listed company, announced that it would merge with its non-listed sister concern, Samin Food, as it looks to return to production.

The Cumilla-based spinner is out of production since a massive fire incident destroyed its factory in 2019. The company has not received insurance compensation yet.

According to RN's auditor, the factory and its assets were under the coverage of Tk132.46 crore. After the blaze, an inspection was conducted but no assessment report was filed.

Samin Food and Beverage Industries and Textile Mills started operations in the 2018-2019 fiscal year but it has no food and beverage business as yet.

The textile unit of the company currently can produce 79,848 spindles of cotton, viscose, and CVC yarn annually.

The board of directors of RN Spinning has decided to relocate its factory to the premises of Samin Food and Beverage at Gazipur, said FAR Group Manager Sudeep Banik.

He said they need time to relocate the factory of RN Spinning, but a merger can strengthen its business within a short time.  

The merger scheme has been planned so that the listed company can begin production and generate profits for shareholders, he added.

He further said the company will prepare its draft merger scheme as per the law and regulatory requirements. The merger and amalgamation scheme, however, would depend on the approval of the court and the securities regulator, he continued.

The fatal fire accident sufferer RN Spinning was producing synthetic, and acrylic yarn. It raised Tk30 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2010.

After two years of being listed, it raised an additional Tk278 crore by issuing the right shares to enhance production capacity through the installation of new machinery.

The company was in profit in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 fiscal years. In the 2018-19 fiscal, it incurred a Tk607.11 crore loss due to the fire incident.

The firm continued to incur losses in the following years. In FY21, its cumulative loss stood at Tk446.68 crore.

Top News / Corporates

BSEC / RN Spinning Mills / Samin Food and Beverage Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

7h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

9h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

10h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

2h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

2h | Videos
What Causes Tsunamis?

What Causes Tsunamis?

2h | Videos
Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’