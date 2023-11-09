Several RMG factories in Ashulia declare holiday after workers boycott work protesting wage decision

RMG workers leave factories in Ashuli in protest against the new wage policy on 9 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Several RMG factories in Ashulia declared a holiday today after workers boycotted work protesting the recently announced minimum wages.

A holiday was declared in several factories, including the Starling Group, located in the Jamgra-Chhattala area of Bypail-Abdullahpur road. Some factories in Kathgara area of Ashulia also announced holiday.

"Workers of four or five factories boycotted work in the morning. We have a sufficient number of police personnel deployed to control the situation, the situation is still calm," Superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police Mohammad Sarwar Alam told The Business Standard (TBS) on Thursday (9 November).

Workers of several factories said that while a section joined work in the morning, many boycotted work. Then some factories announced holiday, many other factories also announced holiday fearing unrest.

Groups of workers tried to gather in places on the road but were dispersed by the police.

Sumi, a machine operator of Sterling Apparels, who came out of the factory, told TBS, "Even though the workers came to the factory, no one worked. We were all sitting idle. We do not accept the minimum wage of Tk12,500. We will not work unless our salary is increased."

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association officials workers of Next Collection (Hameem group subsidiary), Windy, Envoy and AM Design in Ashulia have left the factory premises.

However, operations are ongoing in Setara, IDS, Medlar, Newage and Bando factories.

A number of factories including Rose and Dekko Debonair have announced a general holiday following the 13/1 section of the labour law, said BGMEA sources.

Meanwhile, in Konabari of Gazipur a few factories including Mondol , Islam, Standard, Cotton Club, Ripon, Shadhin, AMA Sintex, Alim Knit have given holiday notice following 13/1 section. No unrest was observed till now.

Additional law enforcement troops were deployed on the streets fearing unrest as thousands of workers left the factories at a time.