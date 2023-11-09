Several RMG factories in Ashulia declare holiday after workers boycott work protesting wage decision

RMG

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:42 am

Related News

Several RMG factories in Ashulia declare holiday after workers boycott work protesting wage decision

Rejecting the salary increase workers demanded reforming the wage board and increasing the minimum wage.

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:42 am
RMG workers leave factories in Ashuli in protest against the new wage policy on 9 November 2023. Photo: TBS
RMG workers leave factories in Ashuli in protest against the new wage policy on 9 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Several RMG factories in Ashulia declared a holiday today after workers boycotted work protesting the recently announced minimum wages. 

A holiday was declared in several factories, including the Starling Group, located in the Jamgra-Chhattala area of Bypail-Abdullahpur road. Some factories in Kathgara area of Ashulia also announced holiday.

"Workers of four or five factories boycotted work in the morning. We have a sufficient number of police personnel deployed to control the situation, the situation is still calm," Superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police Mohammad Sarwar Alam told The Business Standard (TBS) on Thursday (9 November). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Workers of several factories said that while a section joined work in the morning, many boycotted work. Then some factories announced holiday, many other factories also announced holiday fearing unrest.

Groups of workers tried to gather in places on the road but were dispersed by the police.

RMG workers unhappy about wage hike, urge govt for taming inflation, instituting rent control

Sumi, a machine operator of Sterling Apparels, who came out of the factory, told TBS, "Even though the workers came to the factory, no one worked. We were all sitting idle. We do not accept the minimum wage of Tk12,500. We will not work unless our salary is increased."

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association officials workers of Next Collection (Hameem group subsidiary), Windy, Envoy and AM Design in Ashulia have left the factory premises.

However, operations are ongoing in Setara, IDS, Medlar, Newage and Bando factories. 

A number of factories including Rose and Dekko Debonair have announced a general holiday following the 13/1 section of the labour law, said BGMEA sources.

Meanwhile, in Konabari of Gazipur a few factories including Mondol , Islam, Standard, Cotton Club, Ripon, Shadhin, AMA Sintex, Alim Knit have given holiday notice following 13/1 section. No unrest was observed till now.

Additional law enforcement troops were deployed on the streets fearing unrest as thousands of workers left the factories at a time.

Top News

RMG Worker / protest / minimum wage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

1h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

3h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

3h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

Now | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

15h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

19h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

20h | TBS Stories