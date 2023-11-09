BGMEA urges brands, retailers and buyers to adjust prices in line with new wage policy

RMG

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

BGMEA urges brands, retailers and buyers to adjust prices in line with new wage policy

Furthermore, from now onward, all business negotiations and deals will have to be made adhering to the new minimum wage policy, reads a letter published on 8 November.

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 10:25 am
File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan
File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged all brands, retailers and representatives of esteemed buyers to adjust/up-charge prices of all goods to be shipped from December to cover the increment in wage component.

According to the labour ministry's announcement on 7 November the new minimum wage, the gross salary of the 7th grade workers is set at Tk12,500, a 56.25% increase of the gross wage while the basic wage has gone up by 63.41%.

So, to ensure uninterrupted and smoother operation in the industry, it is important that prices of all goods which will be shipped from 1 December 2023 are duly adjusted /up-charged covering the increment in wage component, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in a letter addressed to all brands, retailers and representatives of esteemed buyers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Furthermore, from now onward, all business negotiations and deals will have to be made adhering to the new minimum wage policy, reads the letter published on 8 November.

Exporters urge buyers to pay more for future orders considering workers' living costs

"With every effort and action we take, we mean to complement our long-term goal, which is to grow mutually and sustainably. We are working with our government relentlessly to ensure a more favourable environment for business," said the BGMEA president.

The Government of Bangladesh declared the new minimum wages for garment workers on 7 November. The declaration was made based on the proposal submitted by the Minimum Wage Board, which was widely consulted and agreed upon by the stakeholders including workers' and employer's representatives.

The new minimum wages came at a time when the global economy is passing through an unprecedented time, along with the economy.

"The RMG industry in Bangladesh is feeling the heat of this crisis, especially with soaring inflation all our input costs have increased significantly including fuel, gas, electricity, transportation, etc. From the first of July this year the Bangladesh Bank has increased interest rates which made trade and investment finance more costly," reads the letter.

The raise in the minimum wage, especially a 63.41% raise in the basic wage leads to higher benefits for the workers in terms of overtime benefits, earned leave encashment, festival bonuses and other allowances. The implementation of the new wage structure would exert a huge financial impact on the factories. This will be challenging for many of the factories to implement the new wage in the current economic and financial circumstances, said Faruque Hassan.

"However, ensuring decent living for the workers also is a top priority for us, as well as for global brands and retailers. Since we have accepted the new minimum wage, we will ensure implementation of it, and we need your support in terms of responsible purchasing practice," he added.

Economy / Top News

BGMEA / Wage hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

1h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

3h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

3h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

Now | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

15h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

19h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

20h | TBS Stories