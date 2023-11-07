RMG workers unhappy about wage hike, urge govt for taming inflation, instituting rent control

The Minimum Wage Board for the readymade garments sector today finalised the increase of RMG workers’ minimum wage to Tk12,500 from Tk8,000. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Readymade garments workers are feeling the pinch of disappointment at the newly-fixed minimum wage which, according to them, did not meet their expectation, especially at a time of raging inflation.

The Minimum Wage Board for the readymade garments sector today finalised the increase of RMG workers' minimum wage to Tk12,500 from Tk8,000, an increase of 56%.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Shipla Akhter Ruby, a swing operator of JK Garments in Savar, said, "There is no reason to be happy about Tk12,500. With the increasing prices of daily necessities, at least Tk20,000 is needed to survive in this market."

Her colleague Munni Akhtar, standing next to her, chimed in and echoed the same.

On 21 October, RMG workers took to the streets to demand that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390. Factory owners, on the other hand, proposed Tk10,400.

The end result – Tk12,500 – following weeks of protests has stung.

Md Mokhleshur Rahman, a worker of a textile factory, said, "I hoped that the minimum wage would be at least Tk14,000 or Tk15,000. Because given the current price of things, it has become very difficult for the workers to survive.

"It would have been possible to survive at Tk12,500 if the prices of goods were low. If we are given this wage, the government will have to control the price of goods and house rent. Otherwise, we will not get any benefit from it."

Mokhleshur, who has been employed in the garments sector for five years, currently receives a salary of Tk10,965.

Manik Hossain, another employee of the same company, expressed the same.

Nazmin Akhtar, an operator at a garments factory in the Dakkhin Shyampur area of Hemayetpur, said, "The house rent and the price of goods are sky-high compared to when the salary was Tk5,300. Wages should not only be increased, but also the prices of goods should be controlled. Then we may get some relief."

She also expressed apprehension that with the new wages, soon the landlords will increase the house rents.

"Then, there is no benefit. It is very important to control the house rent."

An operator of another factory, who did not wish to be named, said, "We will not benefit much from the newly fixed wage. House rents will increase and prices of goods will increase. But if the wages are at least Tk15,000, and the price of goods and house rents are controlled, then it would be quite manageable.

"Currently, I get a little more than Tk10,000. My salary may increase to Tk13,000-14,000. House rent is now Tk4,500, but it may become Tk6,000. With a heated up kitchen market, our situation will not change much."

Terming the increase a "farce", Taslima Akhter, organising coordinator of the Garments Sramik Andolan, said, "The workers will not accept the wage proposal.

"The representative of the workers [Sirajul Islam Roni], the owners, and the government – all stand against the workers. They do not consider workers as human beings. If they did, they would not have made such a proposal."

Taslima demanded a minimum wage of Tk25,000.

Nazma Akter, president of the Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation, told The Business Standard, "The proposed wage is unacceptable. We reject the proposal and demand determination of a new wage."

In 2018, the wage was $95. After the new increase it is $113. The wage in terms of dollars has not increased much, she said.

Md Tawhidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Apparel Workers Federation called for the prime minister's intervention in this matter and said, "The way the prices of goods are increasing, it will be difficult for the workers to live on the proposed wages."

Khokon Mia, a garment worker in Gazipur's Konabari area, said, "Tk15,000 would have been okay."

However, he will not take to the streets in protest.

"We will go to work," he said.

The garments sector — the jewel in Bangladesh's export crown, with exports reaching over $46.99 billion in the fiscal year 2023 — was ravaged by protests in recent weeks centring a hike in the minimum wage.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on 1 November agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.

The Minimum Wage Board sat down and finalised the pay today.