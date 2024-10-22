Travel ban imposed on M K Alamgir, Monnujan Sufian

A court here has imposed a travel ban on former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and former state minister for labour and employment Monnujan Sufian, her brother Shahabuddin Ahmed and nephew Shamima Sultana on allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the orders yesterday (21 October), allowing separate pleas of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The anti-graft body in its plea against Alamgir said the former home minister embezzled Tk8.86 crore from Jamalpur's Bakshiganj branch of now-defunct Farmer's Bank Limited through money laundering.

He is now trying to escape the country to evade justice and a ban on his travel should be imposed, the plea added.

In its plea against Monnujan and her relatives, the ACC said it is probing allegations of amassment of huge illegal wealth through corruption and misuse of power against Monnujan and her close associates. She can flee the country anytime to evade justice, it added.