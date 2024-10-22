Travel ban imposed on M K Alamgir, Monnujan Sufian

Bangladesh

BSS
22 October, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:32 pm

Related News

Travel ban imposed on M K Alamgir, Monnujan Sufian

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the orders yesterday (21 October), allowing separate pleas of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

BSS
22 October, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A court here has imposed a travel ban on former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and former state minister for labour and employment Monnujan Sufian, her brother Shahabuddin Ahmed and nephew Shamima Sultana on allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the orders yesterday (21 October), allowing separate pleas of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The anti-graft body in its plea against Alamgir said the former home minister embezzled Tk8.86 crore from Jamalpur's Bakshiganj branch of now-defunct Farmer's Bank Limited through money laundering. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He is now trying to escape the country to evade justice and a ban on his travel should be imposed, the plea added.

In its plea against Monnujan and her relatives, the ACC said it is probing allegations of amassment of huge illegal wealth through corruption and misuse of power against Monnujan and her close associates. She can flee the country anytime to evade justice, it added.

Top News

Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir / Begum Monnujan Sufian / travel ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

7m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

17m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos