Envoy Textiles to raise Tk87cr 

RMG

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

Envoy Textiles to raise Tk87cr 

The money raised will finance an upcoming project expansion programme and to repay a portion of high-cost borrowing

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 09:56 pm
Envoy Textiles’ multipurpose training and audio visual center, which has 118 seats, also used as theatre hall. File Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Envoy Textiles’ multipurpose training and audio visual center, which has 118 seats, also used as theatre hall. File Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

Envoy Textile Limited – a 100% export-oriented denim manufacturing company – has decided to issue 8.7 crore preference shares at a face value of Tk10.

The company expects to raise Tk87 crore through this, with the money raised going to finance an upcoming project expansion programme for the production of blended yarn and to repay a portion of high-cost borrowing.

The company decided to issue the preference shares on Saturday during its board of directors meeting.

The decision is now subject to the approval of the general member's meeting, and consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Preference shares are shares of a company's stock with dividends that are paid out to shareholders before common stock dividends are issued.

If the company enters bankruptcy, preferred stockholders are entitled to be paid from company assets before common stockholders, according to investopedia.

According to Envoy Textiles', the preference shares shall be fully redeemable cumulative non-convertible within five years.

This means the shares will not be converted into equity shares but will be redeemed as preference shares only. 

As the per price sensitive information (PSI) of the company, the shares are to be redeemed at the principal amount by equal yearly installments commencing from the first year-end from the date of subscription.

The dividend will be paid semi-annually in arrears at the fixed rate.

Envoy Textile was listed on the stock exchanges in 2012.

Despite the shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last 2020-21 fiscal year, Envoy Textiles' revenue increased by 5.97% over the previous year.

But its net profit fell by 65.43% due to adjustment in the provision of deferred tax on that year.

Due to the decline in net profit, the company recommended a 5% cash dividend for FY21. It paid a 5% interim cash dividend to its shareholders for that year.

Earlier in FY20, it had paid a 15% cash dividend.

On 5 May this year, it decided to set-up a spinning project expansion unit at its existing factory premises in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.

The cost of the expansion project is estimated at Tk176.19 crore.
 

Top News

Envoy Textile Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

8h | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

8h | Wheels
Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

4h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

5h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub