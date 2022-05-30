Envoy Textile, Sheltech awarded with National Productivity Award 2020

Envoy Textile Limited and Sheltech Pvt Limited have won the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020.

Envoy Textile Chairman Eng Kutubuddin Ahmed received the prestigious award from Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday, reads a press release.

Envoy Textile, world's first LEED platinum-certified denim textile, secured the first position in the Textile & RMG industry category.

Photo: Courtesy

Sheltech Pvt Limited, one of the pioneers in the Real Estate and Housing Industry of Bangladesh, stood second in the Large Scale Engineering Firms category of the award.

Sheltech Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed received the award on behalf of the company.

Photo: Courtesy

The Ministry of Industries, under the authority of the Government of Bangladesh, has awarded a total of 26 organisations for showing excellence in productivity and quality.

The award-giving ceremony, arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), was held in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday.

Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun graced the event as the chief guest.

The state minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumdar was also present at the event as a special guest.

Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana presided over the function.