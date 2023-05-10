Envoy Textiles sees lower revenue, profit in Jan-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 10:58 pm

Related News

Envoy Textiles sees lower revenue, profit in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 10:58 pm
Envoy Textiles’ multipurpose training and audio visual center, which has 118 seats, also used as theatre hall. File Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Envoy Textiles’ multipurpose training and audio visual center, which has 118 seats, also used as theatre hall. File Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

Envoy Textiles Ltd, a publicly listed textile company, has witnessed a decline in its revenue and profit in the January to March quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal. 

In the first three months of 2023, the company's revenue fell 24% to Tk257.83 crore, compared to the same period of the previous year. Its net profit during the quarter fell by 29% to Tk12.53 crore year-on-year. 

According to the company's disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Wednesday, its net profit dropped mainly because of a decrease in export orders, and currency fluctuation.

The company declared a 15% cash dividend for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.99 and net asset value per share at Tk38.21 in FY22. 

To secure shareholders' approval of the declared dividend, the company has scheduled its annual general meeting on 26 June 2023.

The record date has been fixed on 31 May. 

The company also mentioned in the disclosure that its profit in the October to December quarter of FY23 declined by 49% year-on-year and stood at Tk9.92 crore. Its revenue during that quarter also fell by 19% year-on-year to Tk255.12 crore. In the December quarter, its EPS stood at Tk0.59.

Earlier, in the July to September quarter, the company's EPS had increased by 205% to Tk0.64, from Tk0.21 in FY21.

As of 30 April 2023, sponsors and directors hold 57.93%, institutions 34.81%, and general investors 7.19% shares of the company.

The company's share price closed at Tk44.90 at the DSE on Wednesday. 

Top News

Envoy Textile Limited / Dividend declaration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

10h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

10h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

14h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

3h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

3h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

4h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

6h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter