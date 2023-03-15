KSRM's shipbreaking yard receives green certification

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 03:57 pm

Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, shipbreaking yard of KSRM Group, located in Sitalpur area of Chattogram's Sitakunda has received the 'Green Yard' certificate as the third green ship-breaking yard in the country. 

A 'Green Yard' refers to a yard that is compliant with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Guidelines for Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling under the Hong Kong Convention (HKC).

Earlier, PHP and SN Corporation's shipbreaking yards in Bangladesh received the certificate for a green yard. 

Established in 1995, Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities stands on seven acres of land and currently employs over 800 people. It produces an average of 1.5 lakh tonnes of scrap materials every year through vessel dismantling.

Meherul Karim, chief executive office of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard that the company had been working on developing its shipbreaking yard and upgrading it to a Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling yard under the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) for a long time.

"Step by step we received recognition as a Green Ship Recycling Yard from three different international certification authorities. We received a Class IRS certificate from the Indian Register of Shipping on 10 October, Class BV certificate from Bureau Veritas on 16 November last year and finally, Class NK Certified from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai on Wednesday (8 March)," he noted. 

"We have developed the Green Yard without taking the help of any foreign consultant. We have recruited marine engineers to develop and manage the yard in light of local context", he said. 

"We ensure the security of our workers by following strict safety protocol. We also provide free meals and health services to all our workers," Meherul added. 

He further noted that Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities is the only shipbreaking yard in the country to receive three certificates for Green Yard. 

By complying with strict environmental standards, green shipyards ensure that the shipbreaking process does not harm the environment or the health of workers.

Green shipyards prioritise workers' safety and health by implementing strict safety protocols, providing personal protective equipment, and offering training programmes for workers.

They also have a positive reputation in the industry and among stakeholders, which can lead to increased business opportunities and partnerships.

Green shipyards demonstrate their commitment to international regulations and sustainability practices by adhering to the Hong Kong Convention's guidelines.

Environment-friendly shipyards can attract more customers and generate higher profits by differentiating themselves from non-compliant competitors and by accessing premium markets that prioritise sustainability.

