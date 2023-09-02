Next target is to supply materials to megaprojects abroad

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway is opening partially today. Road transport experts say that if this expressway, which is about 20 kilometres long, is fully opened, it will play an important role in decongesting Dhaka's traffic.

Being built at a cost of Tk8,940 crores, most of the rods have been supplied by steel manufacturing companies in Chattogram, one of which is KSRM Group. In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, discussed the company's contribution as a partner in this important megaproject for the country.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group. Illustration: TBS

As one of the top rod manufacturing companies in the country, how did KSRM Group contribute to the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project?

KSRM has successfully supplied rods regularly to all megaprojects in the country. Like other large projects, this project also has significant contributions from KSRM Group. More than 50,000 metric tonnes of rod have been used in this project, of which KSRM supplied about 20%.

Why do you think KSRM was chosen as a supplier for the project? What sets KSRM rods apart?

KSRM always strives to maintain the highest standards. Our rods are manufactured according to international standards, using automatic rolling mills through Europe's famous POMINI technology.

KSRM has always been a proven partner in supplying steel to the megaprojects of the country, where both domestic and foreign construction companies are working. Organisations in charge of these projects have always trusted KSRM because of our quality of rods, integrity, and on-time delivery of products and services.

Apart from rods, did KSRM Group's concern Royal Cement contribute to this project?

Royal Cement regularly supplies high-quality cement to ongoing projects in Chattogram. But due to geographical distance, supply of cement to projects in Dhaka is a bit competitive for us, so we refrained from supplying cement for this project.

Are we capable of ensuring the use of 100% local products and materials for the megaprojects of the country? What can be done to increase this capacity?

Currently, several megaprojects are ongoing in Bangladesh. Even a few years ago, important products like rod and cement were imported from abroad for big projects. We have come out of that situation with time. Now Bangladesh has almost 100% capacity for rod and cement production and supply to megaprojects.

Along with capacity-building, we have to be more focused on manufacturing world-class products while maintaining international quality standards. We will soon be able to meet the needs of the country and supply rods to various megaprojects abroad through regular technological development, keeping pace with the outside world and with the sincere cooperation of the government.

How does it make you feel to be a partner in this important project for the country?

This is an unprecedented feeling! Currently, the quality of life of every person in the country is changing due to the infrastructural development. As much as a common citizen would be happy with the success of this project, our happiness is a little different because we have directly worked as partners in this project.

KSRM has been playing a continuous role in the overall development of the country; it is a point of great pride for us and KSRM is committed to supplying world-class products in all such projects for the development of the country in the future.