Jute exports improve, but still in negative territory

Economy

Reyad Hossain
02 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

Jute exports improve, but still in negative territory

Data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) shows in the first seven months of FY22, all exports except for jute and jute goods have witnessed a positive growth

Reyad Hossain
02 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Earnings from jute exports, which went into free fall at the beginning of the current fiscal year, are now on the mend with prices of raw jute dropping to some extent – even though its growth still tanks 9% at the end of the July-January period.

A steep rise in raw jute price, shrinking global demand and skyrocketing freight costs, which registered around 32% rise in FY21, had caused the exports to slip into the negative territory with a big margin as high as 40% in July, according to industry insiders.

The anti-dumping duty imposed by India also played a part in dragging down export exports. Bangladesh's exports of jute goods to the neighbouring country dropped by 60% in the wake of the protective measure that took effect in 2017, they say.

Data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) shows in the first seven months of FY22, all exports except for jute and jute goods have witnessed a positive growth.

Abdul Barik Khan, secretary general at the Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA), told The Business Standard, "Buyers are reluctant to pay extra we spend on procuring raw materials that are now very costly."

Esrat Jahan Chowdhury, director of the Bangladesh Jute Goods Exporters Association, blamed the skyrocketing prices of raw jute for a fall in jute exports. "We demand that raw jute pieces remain stable."

In normal times, raw jute was sold at Tk1,800-Tk2,200 per maund. Last season, the prices shot up to Tk6,000-Tk6,500. In the current season, the prices have come down a bit and are selling at Tk3,500-TK3,800.

Esrat Jahan thinks at present, the market for raw jute is somewhat stable. But if the prices stay within Tk2500, exports will increase and farmers will also survive.

According to the EPB, the jute exports, which fell by 41% in July of the ongoing fiscal year, has now improved with only 9% negative growth. 

Abdul Barik said many entrepreneurs are exporting products at a small profit to retain the buyers, while many others continued exports even at losses in some cases.

The jute and jute goods fetched $696 million in export earnings in July-January, a fall from $766 million in the same time a year ago, according to the EPB.

The list of exportable jute products of Bangladesh includes raw jute, jute yarn and twine, jute sacks and bags and other jute products. 

According to the EPB, exports of jute yarn and twine, jute sacks and bags declined in the last seven months, while exports of raw jute and other jute products increased. However, in terms of value, the sector's overall exports registered a fall.

RMG export 

Exports of apparel also saw growth in January. Apparel worth $4.8 billion was exported in the month, with around 43% growth. 

"This is the highest ever single month volume of RMG export," said Mohiuddin Rubel, director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. 
 

Top News

Jute Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

11h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

12h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

2h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

2h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

2h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb