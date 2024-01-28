Govt to formulate action plan to double jute export in next 2-3 yrs: Nanak

Bangladesh

UNB
28 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:13 pm

Related News

Govt to formulate action plan to double jute export in next 2-3 yrs: Nanak

UNB
28 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:13 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government will formulate and implement an action plan to double the export income from jute goods in the next 2-3 years, said Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak.

"Bangladesh is exporting jute products worth an average of $1 billion every year. We want to increase the export income of jute goods to US$ 2 billion in the next 2-3 years. I will formulate and implement the action plan with that goal," he said at a press conference at the EPB (Export Promotion Bureau) booth set up in Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday.

Nanak said Bangladesh is the world's second largest garment exporter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A huge demand has been created worldwide for Bangladeshi garments, he said, adding that Germany is the second destination of export products as Bangladesh exports different goods worth some $7 billion every year.

Some 90% of the goods are garment products, he added.

The minister said initiatives will be taken to increase the export of diversified jute products to reduce dependency only on garment products as export products.

He said Bangladesh is the 2nd largest jute producing country in the world and quality jute is produced in Bangladesh.

"Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are producing 282 types of jute products, which are exported to 135 countries of the world," said the minister.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Executive Director of Jute Diversification Promotion Center Gopal Chandra Das were present at the press conference.

Top News

Jute Export / Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

10h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

39m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos