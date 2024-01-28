Govt to formulate action plan to double jute export in next 2-3 yrs: Nanak

The government will formulate and implement an action plan to double the export income from jute goods in the next 2-3 years, said Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak.

"Bangladesh is exporting jute products worth an average of $1 billion every year. We want to increase the export income of jute goods to US$ 2 billion in the next 2-3 years. I will formulate and implement the action plan with that goal," he said at a press conference at the EPB (Export Promotion Bureau) booth set up in Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday.

Nanak said Bangladesh is the world's second largest garment exporter.

A huge demand has been created worldwide for Bangladeshi garments, he said, adding that Germany is the second destination of export products as Bangladesh exports different goods worth some $7 billion every year.

Some 90% of the goods are garment products, he added.

The minister said initiatives will be taken to increase the export of diversified jute products to reduce dependency only on garment products as export products.

He said Bangladesh is the 2nd largest jute producing country in the world and quality jute is produced in Bangladesh.

"Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are producing 282 types of jute products, which are exported to 135 countries of the world," said the minister.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Executive Director of Jute Diversification Promotion Center Gopal Chandra Das were present at the press conference.