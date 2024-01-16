Efforts underway to boost diversified jute exports: Nanak

The minister underscored the need to reduce reliance on garments as the sole export-oriented product during a meeting to discuss the work plan of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Tuesday (16 January). Photo: Courtesy

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said that as part of a strategic move to diversify Bangladesh's export portfolio, efforts are being made to increase the export of a variety of jute products.

The minister underscored the need to reduce reliance on garments as the sole export-oriented product during a meeting to discuss the work plan of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Tuesday (16 January).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently directed the government to provide incentives to the leather and jute industries, aligning them with the benefits offered to the readymade garments sector.

This directive aims to boost export earnings from locally sourced raw materials and diminish the country's dependence on the garment industry.

Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak expressed his determination to revive the golden age of the jute industry, saying, "We are working on the instructions given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We will try to overcome the challenges and find a way to develop this sector, InshaAllah."

Highlighting the significance of the jute industry, he added, "We will meet with farmers and field-level officials. The jute industry is a matter of pride for the Bengali nation."

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the jute sector contributed approximately $925 million to the country's export earnings. The government is actively working to further increase export earnings from this sector.

Md Abdur Rouf, secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, provided insights into the government's strategy.

He said, "Closed jute mills are being leased out in public-private partnerships or the private sector due to their lack of profitability under government ownership.

"Of the 17 mills leased out so far, five have commenced production and export of goods. Two of them have 100% foreign investment, one has partial, and another will have 100% foreign investment."