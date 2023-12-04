Inflation cools to 7-month low at 9.49% in November

Inflation has eased in November at 9.49% – the lowest in the last 7 months.

Food inflation in Bangladesh eased to 10.76% in November, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said in its report on Monday (4 December).

It had surged to 12.56% in October – marking a decade-high and intensifying the financial strain on the poor and low-income population.

In November 2022, the overall inflation was 8.85% while food inflation was 8.14%.

Overall inflation also increased in October, reaching 9.93%, up from 9.63% in September, with the highest rate in a decade being 9.94% in May.

Inflation has consistently remained above 9% since March, and while it has shown a recent decline, it has not fallen below 9.5% since May.

The lowest rate of inflation was 9.24% in April this year.

In October, non-food inflation saw a substantial increase, rising to 8.30% from 7.82% in September. But the rate in November stands at 8.16%, which was 9.98% in the same period last year.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank's Dhaka office, noted that the scope of imports has increased in regards to the decline in food inflation.

"The import of some essential products such as eggs, onions has become easier. The scope of imports has certainly increased," he said.

He also noted that the production of aman this year was higher than last year – historically higher. "Boro's yield has also been good before that."

Among the factors of non-food inflation, it was observed that the health inflation has decreased.

"Not only is inflation coming down, health inflation has been negative for three months. It's no surprise. In the case of other products, it can be observed that the price hikes are happening more slowly now, that is, it's a 'dis-inflation'.

"But the cost of health has decreased. Has the price of medicine decreased during this time? This cannot be explained."

He also said inflation has also declined in transportation. "One explanation for this could be the reduced demand for transportation. As a result, the slowing down of prices is not abnormal."

Besides, the price of miscellaneous products has decreased, he said.

However, inflation has increased for some important products – clothes, shoes, hotels, restaurants, he said adding, "But there is no sign of reducing demand here."

Double digit rural inflation

In rural areas, inflation eased to 9.62% in November from 9.99% in October, and 9.75% in September, as per BBS data.

Food inflation in rural areas decreased to 10.86% from 12.53% in October, while non-food inflation saw a significant jump to 8.00%, which was 8.01% in October, from 7.42% in September.

In urban areas, inflation eased to 9.16% in November, which was 9.72% in October, a rise from 9.24% in September.

Food inflation in urban areas was 12.58% in October which declined to 10.58% in November, and non-food inflation eased to 8.17% from 8.50%.

According to the BBS, the wage rate rose to 7.72% in November from 7.69% in the previous month and 7.64% in September. The wage growth has been below inflation for the past 22 months.