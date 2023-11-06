Inflation jumps to 9.93% in October

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 06:58 pm

Food inflation also increased to 12.56% in October from 12.37% in September.

Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

The country's inflation rate rose to 9.93% in October from 9.63% in September, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data released on Monday.

Food inflation also increased to 12.56% in October from 12.37% in September.

The non-food inflation rate was recorded at 8.30% in October, up from 7.82% the previous month.

In rural areas, inflation outpaced urban areas, shooting up to 9.99% last month from 9.75% in September.

inflation / Bangladesh Economy

