IMF team asks BERC about energy tariff model

Economy

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:42 pm

Related News

IMF team asks BERC about energy tariff model

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:42 pm
International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The visiting team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) about its model of determining bulk and retail tariff gas and electricity prices in the country. 

The four-member team, while meeting the regulatory commission, also wanted to know how often it revised or adjusted tariff in a certain year and whether the commission has the freedom to set prices independently, said a source at the BERC. 

The source also said the IMF team inquired about the energy regulator's role in expediting gas exploration in the country. 

Asked, Md Kamruzzaman, member (Petroleum) of BERC, however, said, "They wanted to know how we function and collect some information about us. They did not leave any opinion about us in the meeting." 

Keep reading:

Regarding the tariff setting model and adjustment, Md Kamruzzaman said, "We have shared the detailed methodology and BERC Act on price adjustment."  

Till 2020, gas and electricity tariff adjustment more than once a fiscal year was not allowed in the BERC Act, but it was later amended to remove this provision. 

The IMF team's visit comes as Bangladesh recently asked for a $4.5 billion loan from the money lender. 

In view of this, the IMF has focused on reforms in various economic sectors and utilities – particularly, a reduction in subsidies.

In the last few days, IMF representatives already sat with the power division, power development board, Energy and Mineral Resource Division, Petrobangla and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation to collect data about these organisations. 

Top News

IMF / energy tariff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

14h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

15h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

1h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

4h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together