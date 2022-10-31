IMF for bringing bad loans down to global standards

Banking

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

IMF for bringing bad loans down to global standards

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:36 pm
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that the definition of non-performing loans be brought down to international standards.

Otherwise, questions will arise about Bangladesh's banking sector in the international arena, they said in a meeting with the central bank on Monday.

The IMF team also asked the central bank to publish correct information on default loans. According to the Washington-based international lender, the ratio of defaulted loans is much higher than the central bank's data, said sources in the know about the discussion.

According to international standards, the default loan ratio of up to 3% is deemed tolerable, while in Bangladesh, this ratio is about 9% and it is more than 20% in government banks.

The visiting IMF delegation discussed the banking supervision update, strategic planning for the financial sector and risk management issues with the Bangladesh Bank's with the Off-site Supervision Banking Regulation and Policy Department, said officials with knowledge of the meeting. Deputy governors AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Abu Farah Md Nasser and senior officials of the central bank took part in the discussion.

The central bank has presented various stimulus packages and policy measures to the IMF to reduce non-performing loans to keep economic activities running during the pandemic, said Bangladesh Bank's spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad.

The central bank's discussion was fruitful and discussions will continue till November 9, he noted.

In the first meeting with the IMF on 27 October, the Bangladesh Bank had assured the IMF that it would soon lift the existing lending rate cap and leave the country's foreign exchange market to a free-floating exchange rate system.

The IMF delegation arrived in Bangladesh on 26 October to discuss conditions for releasing $4.5 billion loans for budget support to the country. 

Bangladesh's mission chief and senior economist of Washington-based international lender Rahul Anand led the IMF team in the discussion with Bangladesh.

Top News

IMF / bad loans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

10h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

5h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport