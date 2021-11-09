IBN Sina’s profit grows 40% in Q1

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 10:24 pm

It has recommended a 47% cash dividend for its shareholders, which is the highest for the company since 2009

IBN Sina Pharmaceutical Industry – an enterprise of IBN Sina Trust – has reported a 39.69% growth in profit in the July-September quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

After its board of directors' meeting, the company published the financials on Tuesday.

As per the information, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk4.54. At the same time, the EPS was Tk3.25 in the previous fiscal year.

Its net operating cash flow per share decreased by 31.58% to Tk3.27 from Tk4.78 at the same time in the previous fiscal year, according to the financials.

Riding on an increase in the sales of drugs during the pandemic, its consolidated profit rose by 24% in fiscal 2020-21 compared to the previous year.

Based on the profit growth, it has recommended a 47% cash dividend for its shareholders, which is the highest for the company in the last twelve years since 2009.

The IBN Sina Pharmaceuticals Industry was founded in 1983 and got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 1989. 

The company produces drugs such as herbal and Unani medicines. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Gazipur.

It has two manufacturing plants – one is pharmaceuticals and another is a natural medicines plant with state of the art technology.

