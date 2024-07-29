NRBC Bank posts 43% growth in EPS in Jan-Jun

NRBC Bank PLC, a fourth-generation lender in the country, has reported a 43% growth in its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

From January to June 2024, the bank's EPS rose to Tk0.73, up from Tk0.51 during the same period last year, according to its price-sensitive information (PSI).

Its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) increased to Tk12.52, compared to Tk8.75 from January to June 2023.

However, its net asset value (NAV) declined to Tk1,425.87 crore in the first half of 2024, down from Tk1,456.68 crore during the same period the previous year.

According to its unaudited financials, the private sector lender, which got listed on the bourse in 2021, returned to profit in the second quarter of 2024.

During the April to June period of 2024, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk0.29.

At the same time of the previous year, it incurred a loss of Tk38.75 crore and the loss per share was Tk0.46.

In 2023, the bank made a profit of Tk198.98 crore and paid an 11% cash dividends to its shareholders.

On Sunday, its share price closed at Tk11.70 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which increased by 3.54% or Tk0.4 each over the previous trading session.

Out of the total shares, sponsor-directors held 66.94%, institutional investors by 3.03% and the general public held by 30.03% as of June 2024.

NRBC Bank PLC raised Tk120 crore from the stock market through an initial public offering (IPO) at an issue price of Tk10 each.