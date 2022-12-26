Govt, ADB ink $628m deals for dev, climate projects

Economy

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

Govt, ADB ink $628m deals for dev, climate projects

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 10:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed loan and grant agreements worth $628 million for the implementation of three infrastructural development and climate resilience projects.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance, and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director and officer-in-charge of the Bangladesh Resident Mission of ADB, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides, reads a press release.

The ADB will provide $278 million in loans for the "Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facility (Tranche 2)", $100 million for the "Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT-Gazipur)", $246 million for the "Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project" and a grant of $4 million for the "Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project".

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, chief engineer of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, and representatives of designated municipalities were present at the signing ceremony.

Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facility (Tranche 2)

The Infrastructure Development Company Limited will implement the project developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project is estimated to be completed in June 2027. 

The ADB loan for this project has two components: $262.29 million in Ordinary Operations (regular) and $16 million in Ordinary Operations (concessional) that will support investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. Both loans have a repayment period of 25 years, including a five-year grace period.

Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT-Gazipur)

The project will be executed by the Road Transport and Highways Division and implemented by the Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Bridge Authority and the Local Government Engineering Department. 

The objective of the project is to improve the quality of urban life in Gazipur and Tongi by establishing an efficient, sustainable, environment-friendly, affordable, and safe urban transport system through the construction of a 20.50km long Bus Rapid System from Gazipur to Dhaka airport. 

The ADB will provide an additional $100 million Ordinary Operations (regular) loan which is repayable in 25 years with a grace period of five years.

Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project

The project will be executed by the Local Government Engineering Department under the Local Government Division with the objective to strengthen the climate and disaster resilience of the selected coastal towns at risk and improve the quality of life of women and the poor in the locality. 

Fifteen municipalities of six districts of Barishal division, five municipalities of three districts of Khulna division and two municipalities of Shariatpur district of Dhaka division are covered within this project.

The estimated completion date of the project is 30 June 2029. The ADB's $250 million support for this project includes a $150 million Ordinary Operations (concessional) loan, a $96 million Ordinary Operations (regular) loan, and a $4 million grant. The loan is repayable in 25 years with a grace period of five years.

Top News

ADB / Loan agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

10h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

12h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

1h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

2h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

5h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction