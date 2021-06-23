Winners in AKASH photo contest handed over prize

Two prizes were handed over to the lucky subscribers who won the photo contests in celebration of AKASH second anniversary at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka.

The winners have got 10 Samsung smart televisions by participating AKASH Digital Photo Contest, read a press release by Beximco Communications Limited on Tuesday.

AKASH Digital Photo Contest winners are- Nipa Chowdhury from Habiganj, Faizul Kabir Sajibfrom Sylhet, Azad Rahman from Mymensingh, Prosanjit Kumar from Rajbari, Sumita Bhattacharjee from Dhaka, Shameem Kawsar Badhan from Jashore, Md Nurunnabi from Gazipur and Seema Roy from Barishal. Two winners of the contest from Dhaka Division were interested to receive the prize from AKASH Head Office. Imran Ahmed Khan from Madhaya Badda, and Sumaya Khan Asha from Demra, visited AKASH's HQ with their family received the prize from Beximco Communications Head Office. They respectively received 32'' Samsung smart TV.

Photo: Courtesy

Beximco Communications Limited's Head of Business Planning & Supply Chain - Mr. Zia Hasan Khan Zia, Head of Sales and Distribution - Shah Mohammad Maksudul Gani & Head of Marketing & Business Development - Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury were handed over the prizes.

The country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH offered this exclusive chance to its subscribers from May 2021 by introducing AKASH Digital Photo Contest to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of AKASH.

To participate in the Digital Photo Contest a subscriber had to upload a self-taken picture of his/her family along with any parts of AKASH device (Dish, STB & remote) from their own facebook with a hash tag #amarAKASH. Renowned photographer Prito Reza was the judge of the contest. Among the public submissions 10 lucky winners were selected. On 8th of June 10 winners across the country were announced from the AKASH's official FB page.

AKASH is being enjoyed with the highest quality pictures and sounds in 64 districts of the country. Along with customers could buy AKASH connection from any distribution point in the country.