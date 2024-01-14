International photo contest 'Wiki Loves Bangla' starts

Photo: Courtesy

Wikimedia's international photography competition, 'Wiki Loves Bangla 2024' is set to kick off for the first time, inviting participants from around the globe to capture and celebrate the enrich cultural tapestry and culinary heritage of Bengal through the lens.

Organised by 'Bangla WikiMoitree' as part of the 'Bangla Culture and Heritage Preservation Program,' a collaborative effort between Bangladesh and India, this month-long competition will run from 15 January to 14 February 2024. 'Wiki Loves Bangla' aims to showcase Bengali culture, history, and traditions through the art of photography, with each year focusing on different aspects of Bengali heritage. The inaugural chapter spotlights the delectable world of 'Bangla Cuisine.'

Participants are invited to submit captivating photographs of Bengali food at any time, allowing contributors worldwide to share their unique perspectives. Multiple entries are encouraged.

At the culmination of the competition, an esteemed international jury will review the top 100 photographs and the distinguished top 10 photos will be declared international winners. The winners will receive substantial prizes, with the 1st place awarded a prize worth BDT 35 thousand, the 2nd place receiving BDT 25 thousand, and the 3rd place honoured with a prize worth BDT 15 thousand. Additionally, certificates and souvenirs will be presented to all the top 10 winners.

'Bangla WikiMoitree,' the contest organizer, is an international network that deals with Bengali culture and heritage or works on thematic-linguistic coordination and collaboration between the Bengali-speaking Wikimedia community, affiliates and informal groups. Established in 2023, this Wikimedia Thematic Hub is a joint initiative of Wikimedia Bangladesh and the West Bengal Wikimedia User Group.

Participants are encouraged to immerse themselves in the beauty of Bengali cuisine and contribute to the global celebration of Bangla culture through the lens of photography.