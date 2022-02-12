This Valentine’s, Unbox the Love!

12 February, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 02:41 pm

This Valentine’s, Unbox the Love!

Imagine that perfect Valentine's date with your beloved, carefully planned down to the last detail. No hassles of picking out a place or making those last-minute reservations. And certainly, no worries of observing social distancing and sanitizing your palms every few minutes! 

Sounds too good to be true? This year around Dhaka's top furniture company, ISHO, is all set to turn your dream date into a reality! With the unveiling of the 'Date-in-a-Box', couples can now plan out a one-of-a-kind date from the comfort of their homes!  

This novel concept by ISHO proves to be a gamechanger, as people now have the privilege of celebrating Valentine's without compromising on their safety. As the pandemic produces new waves and the possibility of going outdoors seems bleak, we've had to employ creative methods to adapt to the current scenario. 

The brand has launched three differently budgeted boxes on sale, each one curated with all the essentials needed to make that date an unforgettable one. So whether it's for a romantic Candlelight Dinner, a Movie Date or a Breakfast-in-Bed- that quality time with your partner is just a click away! 

Candlelit Romance at its Finest! 

Classic never dies and planning a candlelight dinner has never been easier! The soft light emanating from the candles, some full-bodied red, beautifully plated culinary fare that's also exquisitely arranged- This date box also comes with recipe cards for those who'd like to whip up some simple yet amazing dishes. 

A Movie Date without any Tickets! 

Curl up with your partner under a luxurious throw, with steaming cups of your favourite beverage and bowls of a quickly rustled-up meal. Turn on your favourite rom-com and sit back and enjoy a movie date like no other! 

A Cosy Breakfast-in-Bed! 

Nothing spells romance like surprising your loved one in bed with an elaborate breakfast! The most important meal of the day, also made all the more memorable! Set the tone for the day with this hearty meal and steaming cups of coffee or tea, and they'll be truly impressed. 

So this Valentine's, think inside the box and show them a good time! 

