TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 03:58 pm

TEL Plastics launches Environmental Development Fund

TEL Plastics, a brand of RFL Group, has launched "Environmental Development Fund" for the development of environment. 

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar inaugurated the fund at a city hotel in Gulshan on Tuesday, read a press release.

Minimum Tk2 will be deposited in the fund from the selling price of various products of TEL Plastics. Later, the fund will be spent on the development of the environment.

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar said that the government is working relentlessly to ensure a sustainable environment suitable for the people of the country through various activities including protection of environment and biodiversity, control of environmental pollution, tackling the impact of climate change. 

Various strategic initiatives and activities of the government in tackling the adverse effects of climate change have been widely praised in the international arena, she added.

The deputy minister thanked TEL Plastics for launching the Environmental Development Fund and hoped that the fund would play an important role in conserving the environment.

RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, said that, RFL has responsibility to work with the environment as a leading producer of household products. The group has been involved in plastic product recycling activities since 2012. The group collects about 30,000 metric tons of 'used plastic' every year. About 27,000 metric tons of raw material is produced from here.

He further said, "RFL, one of the leading business conglomerate in the country, has always been conducting various programmes as part of its social responsibility in various sectors including environment. We have introduced the 'TEL Plastics Environmental Development Fund' in order to carry out this activity in a more organised manner. Hopefully, with this fund, we can play a greater role in the development of the environment."

Kamrul Hasan, executive director of TEL Plastics, said at least Tk2 will be deposited in the fund from the selling price of various products of TEL Plastics. The funds will be used for tree plantation, prevention of environmental pollution, creating awareness on environment through various programs. In addition, the fund will be used to support voluntary organizations working on the environment.

Fahim Hossain, head of Marketing at TEL Plastics; Bashir Uddin, deputy general manager (sales) and Mainul Hasan, senior brand manager were present on the occasion.

