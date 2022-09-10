RFL Houseware introduces campaign to raise awareness on waste management

RFL Houseware introduces campaign to raise awareness on waste management

RFL Houseware, a household products brand of the country's leading business conglomerate RFL Group, has launched a campaign named `Bins of Change' to create awareness among the common people on waste management. 

The main objective of the campaign is to create a clean environment by raising awareness by separating compostable and non-compostable waste and recycling the waste into two parts , reads a press release.

RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, inaugurated the campaign at the head office of RFL Group at Badda in the capital on Thursday.

At the program, RFL Houseware's new product named Twin Bean, with two sections, was unveiled. 

Decomposable waste can be put on one side of this bin and non-biodegradable or recyclable waste can be put on the other side of the bin. 

Addressing the program, RN Paul said that most of the daily waste is produced at home. These wastes contain both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. 

As a result, the separation of this waste into the next life cycle is time-consuming and expensive as well as waste management is not feasible in most cases. 

Biodegradable waste at some point enters into the soil, but non-biodegradable waste pollutes the environment.

He also said that RFL Houseware has brought the awareness campaign to bring discipline in waste management. RFL's `Bins of Change' campaign speaks of change, where using two different bins will change habits. In this case, the new product will play important role.

Toukirul Islam, executive director at RFL Houseware said, RFL Houseware will provide free bins to schools, colleges, madrassas, hospitals, shopping malls, restaurants and other institutions to change the habit on a large scale. 

Besides, training will also be arranged for students to develop the habit of throwing garbage in the right place. 'Support', another brand of RFL, is also associated with the initiative of RFL Houseware.

He also said that the organization has launched an online game under this campaign, through which awareness will be raised among the new generation as well as the habit of separating two types of waste will be developed.

Esfaquel Hoque, head of Marketing at RFL Houseware, Shafiq Shahin, brand manager and senior officials of the company were present at the event.

Customers can enjoy a 15% discount on purchasing the product by placing an order on rflexclusivebd.com. 

