Summit Communications, Amal Foundation join hands to introduce Project Poripurna 

Summit Communications has announced its commitment to funding a women's empowerment project aimed at uplifting communities in need. This initiative aligns with its core values, emphasising the transformative impact of empowering women for sustainable community development.

Through this funding, Summit Communications aspires to catalyse positive change, fostering equality, and creating opportunities that will have a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and communities.

Through Project Poripurna, the Amal Foundation aims to create income-generating opportunities for underprivileged women by offering skill development training. This endeavour will not solely be advantageous for the women directly engaged but will also yield positive outcomes for the broader community.

Fadiah Khan, Executive Director, Summit Communications Limited, said, "I am extremely pleased to join hands with Esrat and Amal Foundation. This joint initiative reflects our dedication to creating positive change and fostering a brighter future for communities in need."

Esrat Karim, Founder and Director, Amal Foundation, said, "Amal Foundation has consistently prioritised women's empowerment, and we are delighted to find a like-minded partner in Summit Communications Limited, which shares our commitment to women's empowerment and societal development. We are honoured to establish a partnership with Summit Communications."